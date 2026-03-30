Toledo man charged with manslaughter after assault at Monroe County hotel

An Ohio man faces a manslaughter charge after a fatal assault at a hotel in Monroe County, Michigan.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to around 5 a.m. Saturday to a call of a disturbance at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites at 6500 E. Albain Road in Monroe Township. Officers were directed to a room where three people were inside; and one of them was a man found unconscious.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was Cazz Lireece Vinson, 46, of Monroe, the Monroe County Sheriff's office said Monday.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office in Toledo, Ohio, is doing an autopsy.

In the meantime, Mark Shane Holmes, 46, of Toledo, Ohio, was arraigned on Sunday on a charge of manslaughter, deputies said Monday. Bond was set at $500,000.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.