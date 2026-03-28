1 in custody after 46-year-old man dies at hotel in Monroe Township

An individual is in custody and an investigation is underway after a 46-year-old man died at a hotel in Monroe Township, Michigan, early Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites at 6500 E. Albain Rd. around 5 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. They were directed to a room that had three people, the sheriff's office said. One of the individuals, later identified as the man, was unconscious.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the man, from Monroe, Michigan, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

Officials said the two other individuals were taken to the sheriff's office. One was released while the other remains in custody.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.