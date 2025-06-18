Tigers-Pirates game postponed due to weather. Doubleheader scheduled for Thursday.

Wednesday's matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed to Thursday due to severe weather in Michigan.

A doubleheader will be scheduled for Thursday, with the postponed game scheduled for 5:40 p.m. Thursday's original game will remain at 1:10 p.m.

"Tickets held for tonight's game will be valid for game two of tomorrow's split doubleheader. Fans will be communicated options for exchanging their tickets to a different game/seat of equal value during the 2025 season if they choose," the Tigers said in a statement.

The Tigers (47-27) walked away with a 7-3 victory over the Pirates (29-45) on Tuesday in the first game of the three-game series. The Tigers' next series matchup will be against the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Pirates will take on the Texas Rangers.

On Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for multiple counties until 10 p.m. Those counties are Lenawee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. Additionally, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Macomb County, making it Michigan's 29th confirmed tornado in 2025.