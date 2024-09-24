Mental health professionals work to assess threats of violence against Michigan schools

A look into the psychological impact of school threats

(CBS DETROIT) - As threats of violence against schools continue to disrupt classes, mental health professionals in schools are busier than ever. They have to perform a growing number of threat assessments, with fewer qualified professionals.

"It is difficult because it takes time. We have to be very intentional, right? And we cannot leave any stone unturned," said Lauren Mangus, licensed psychologist and president of the Michigan Association of School Psychologists.

She said student threats have evolved, with the rise of social media and the increase in gun violence.

"Whether the threats are credible or not we have to investigate all of them," Mangus said. "We have to really differentiate between making a threat and posing a threat."

She said school mental health professionals have behavioral threat assessments for students of all ages, but their resources are stretched thin.

"Huge shortage in the state of Michigan," she said "The recommended ratio is one school psychologist for 500 students. And in the state of Michigan, we're beyond 1,200 1,300 a lot of times."

Mangus said even false threats can lead to an increase in student anxiety. Though she said punishment may not be the best way to prevent the threats.

"If we send them home, what are they learning? Other than 'I can make a threat and stay home.'"

She said the best way to prevent violence is by making sure all students feel safe and connected at school and at home.