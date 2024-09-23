Michigan officials speak on schools cancelling classes due to threats: "It's unsettling"

Cracking down on school threats in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On Monday, one Macomb County school dismissed classes early, and another canceled classes entirely after separate threats to the schools.

Threats against schools are happening across Michigan. Law enforcement said young people need to know that making a threat, whether one plans to act on it or not, is a crime and they will be held accountable.

Just this month, Warren Mott and L'anse Creuse high schools in Macomb County, Bedford High School in Monroe County, and Armada Area Schools all had to either close or dismiss early because of school threats.

"I'm telling the students out there right now if you get caught doing something like this, we will hold you accountable 100%," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Lucido said he would even consider holding parents accountable for threats.

"It's their child that caused the problem. And the liability and responsibility rests with the parents until their 18th birthday," he said.

In Oakland County, three students were charged with making threats against South Lyon East High School.

"It's terrifying to folks, it's unsettling, it's scary, and it's a crime," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Bouchard said parents need to talk to their kids about the consequences of making threats... and the importance of reporting threats.

"People in the school are much more likely to be in a position to see, hear, or say something about something that's of concern," he said.