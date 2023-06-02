Power outages spread across Metro Detroit amid hot weather

(CBS DETROIT) - Over 2,000 residents across Metro Detroit are facing power outages as temperatures continue to rise.

The outages are spread throughout the Metro Detroit area, with Oakland County facing the most outages. As of 3:10 p.m., 1,961 residents in Oakland County are without power.

Over 2,000 people throughout Metro Detroit are facing power outages. DTE

To track the power outages and see how many people are without power in Metro Detroit, visit here.

In addition to these outages, the rising temperatures have prompted school closures. Schools in Southfield and Pontiac were closed Friday due to the heat. The Detroit Public Schools Community District dismissed students from classes early on Thursday and Friday.

Also, even though the hot weather seems like the perfect time to go to the beach, residents are encouraged to check the Michigan BeachGuard system to ensure they are open. As of June 1, the Belle Isle Beach in Detroit is closed due to high bacteria levels.

For the latest on temperatures in Metro Detroit, check out the CBS Detroit NEXT Weather page.