As temperatures near 90 degrees, Pontiac & Southfield schools close Friday due to heat

(CBS DETROIT) - Schools in Pontiac and Southfield are closed Friday due to the high temperatures in the Metro Detroit area.

On Thursday, Southfield Public Schools announced that classes and other activities at the school were canceled for Friday, June 2, due to the rising temperatures.

"Due to the increased heat, Southfield Public Schools will be closed on Friday, June 2, 2023," the school said in a statement on Facebook. "This closure includes all schools, school-related activities, and evening activities. Please stay safe and have a wonderful weekend!"

The Pontiac School District also announced Thursday that the school would be closed on Friday.

"Good evening PSD Families: Due to the extreme heat index, there will be no school tomorrow," the school district said on Facebook. "Please note that the PCT clinical finals will still take place tomorrow. Buses will pick up and drop off PCT students at their homes and will be notified shortly of the times. Thank you!"

This comes after the Detroit Public Schools Community District announced classes would be dismissed early due to the excessive heat.

The district says classes will be dismissed three hours early, according to each school's regular dismissal time. The usual transportation will be available to students at the early dismissal times.

In addition, all indoor after-school activities are canceled, but some outdoor sports activities may occur. The decision on whether or not the athletic activities will happen is based on the decisions of principals, athletic coordinators and coaches at each school.

Temperatures will climb through the 80s and may hit 90 degrees this afternoon. This weekend temperatures are also forecasted to be in the upper 80s, feeling more like 90.

To stay up to date on the latest forecast, visit the CBS Detroit NEXT Weather page.