Detroit school district dismissing early Friday due to high temperatures

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced it will dismiss classes early due to high temperatures.

According to a note on its website, the district says classes will be dismissed three hours early based on each school's dismissal time. The district also dismissed classes early on Thursday.

Administrators say all regular and daily transportation will be provided at the early dismissal.

Additionally, all indoor after-school activities are canceled. Middle and high school outdoor athletics can continue; however, that decision is determined by each school's principals, athletic coordinators and coaches.