Belle Isle Beach closed due to high bacteria levels

(CBS DETROIT) - Temperatures continue to rise in Michigan as the summer season is approaching!

The state has plenty of beaches for residents to soak in the sunshine and keep cool, but it is important to make sure they are open before going to them.

Residents can check if beaches are open through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Michigan BeachGuard System.

The system lists beach advisories and closures, along with water sampling results.

On Thursday, June 1, Detroit's Belle Isle Beach was closed due to high bacteria levels and is still closed as of Friday afternoon.

The St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach was also closed on Thursday but has since reopened.

For more information and to check for beach closures throughout the state, visit here.