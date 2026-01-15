Letter details Sherrone Moore was "untruthful" in investigation over relationship with staffer

A termination letter sent to ex-University of Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore details the university's findings that resulted in Moore's firing last month.

According to the letter, obtained by CBS News Detroit, the university says its investigation not only found that Moore was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, but that he also provided "untruthful statements" during the investigation.

The letter adds that Moore's relationship with the female staffer "offends against morality and public decency, and in the reasonable judgment of the university, could harm the university's reputation." Moore is not eligible to be rehired by the university and was ordered to return any U of M property by Dec. 15, according to the letter.

CBS affiliate WWMT in Kalamazoo first reported on the termination letter.

Moore was fired on Dec. 10, effectively immediately. Hours later, he was arrested in connection with a reported assault. Moore was charged with home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

Prosecutors allege that Moore went to the staffer's home after he was fired, barged in and grabbed butter knives from the kitchen, threatening to take his own life. Prosecutors say the woman ended the relationship on Monday, Dec. 8, and did not respond to Moore's calls and texts. Prosecutors say the woman then went to the university and cooperated with the investigation.

Moore was released on a $25,000 bond and is due back in court on Jan. 22. A judge ordered that he have no contact with the staffer and must undergo mental health treatment. He also cannot leave Michigan without the court's permission and must wear a GPS tether.

A source within Michigan's program told CBS News Detroit's Rachel Hopmayer that prominent donors informed athletic director Warde Manuel of Moore's recent mental health issues the weekend before he was fired. The source says Manuel had a one-on-one conversation with Moore and fired him without a human resources or security personnel present before holding a team and staff meeting.

The university later announced that an independent investigation would examine the athletic department.

Note: The video above previously aired on Dec. 20, 2025.