University of Michigan announces investigation into athletic department after Sherrone Moore's firing

In an update on Wednesday, Dec. 17, University of Michigan interim President Domenico Grasso says they will be launching an independent evaluation into the athletic department's culture and procedures after the firing of football head coach Sherrone Moore.

Grasso shared a YouTube video on the university's website, declaring that they will work to uncover any misconduct by others after Moore was fired last week for having an "inappropriate relationship" with a female staffer.

An outside firm will be handling the investigation into the department.

"We have expanded the Jenner and Block assignment to include an independent evaluation of culture, conduct and procedures throughout our athletics department," Grasso said in the video.

"Make no mistake, we will leave no stone unturned, and any further action we take will be based on credible evidence and findings developed through a rigorous investigation," Grasso later added. "If the university learns of information through this investigation or otherwise that warrants the termination of any employee, we will act swiftly, just as we did in the case of Coach Moore."

Grasso says the investigation into Moore will continue as they plan their search for the next head coach.

The university announced on Wednesday, Dec. 10, that Moore was fired, effective immediately after receiving "credible evidence" in their investigation. Within hours, he was arrested after police responded to an alleged assault.

Two days later, Moore was charged and arraigned on home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering.

Prosecutors allege Moore and the female staffer were in an "intimate relationship" for a number of years. Prosecutors say Moore called the woman repeatedly after she ended the relationship on Monday, Dec. 8. On the day he was fired, Moore allegedly went to the woman's home, barged in and grabbed butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors, threatening to take his own life.

Moore has since been released on a $25,000 bond and is due back in court on Jan. 22, 2026.

A source within the program told CBS News Detroit last week that prominent donors told athletic director Warde Manuel of Moore's recent mental health issues. The source says that Manuel fired Moore in a one-on-one conversation without human resources or security personnel present, before holding a team and staff meeting.

Moore, who served two seasons as head coach, was already under a microscope earlier this year when he was suspended for two games during the 2025 season amid an NCAA sign-stealing investigation.

The Wolverines are gearing up for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Texas on New Year's Eve. Associate coach Biff Poggi was appointed interim head coach after Moore's firing and will lead Michigan to the bowl game.

In a pre-game press conference on Monday, Poggi told reporters that the players feel "betrayed" by the latest development.

The university encourages anyone with information to contact the law firm that is investigating at UMconcerns@jenner.com.

Note: The video above previously aired on Dec. 12, 2025.