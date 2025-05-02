Teen sentenced in connection with Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling murder case

One of three teens charged in connection with the murder of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling was sentenced Friday.

Karim Blake Moore, 19, of Clinton Township, pleaded guilty on March 17 to conducting a criminal enterprise, receiving and concealing stolen property (motor vehicle) and felony firearm.

Moore was sentenced to 3 to 20 years in prison for conducting a criminal enterprise, 2 years for the felony firearms charge and 1 to 5 years for receiving and concealing a motor vehicle. Moore will serve all sentences consecutively.

Moore, along with Raymone Raylee Debose, of Clinton Township, and Marquis Lamar Goins, of Detroit, are charged in connection with Reckling's murder.

Reckling, 30, was shot and killed on June 22, 2024, while following a vehicle stolen from the Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights. A preliminary investigation shows Reckling located the stolen vehicle in Detroit and was behind it when the driver suddenly stopped and individuals exited the vehicle and opened fire.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard called the shooting an "ambush." Reckling was driving an unmarked vehicle that did not have a dash cam.

Officials say Reckling began investigating an auto theft ring in November 2023, which the three suspects were associated with. The theft ring spanned three counties and concluded the night Reckling was killed.

The theft ring resulted in at least four carjackings, four more vehicle thefts and eight counts of weapons charges being carried in the vehicles.

Reckling was a nine-year veteran of the department. He left behind a wife and four children.