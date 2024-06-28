Community gathers to honor fallen Oakland County deputy at funeral

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The community said its final goodbyes to fallen Oakland County Sheriff Deputy Brad Reckling at Apostolic Church in Auburn Hills, where his visitation and funeral took place on Friday.

The lead pastor, Rev. Steve Warman, estimates that at least 3,000 people were in attendance for the services to honor Reckling for his dedication and for making the ultimate sacrifice.

"The police community is so supportive of one another. They never want to have to do this. But when they do, they just come out in force to care for one another and to show their support for this family," said Vern Pixley, with the Pixley Funeral Home.

The outpouring of support for Reckling is uniting a community.

Courtesy: Pixley Funeral Home

"You can feel it; it's sober. But it is also almost like a reunion in ways," Warman said.

Colleagues and loved ones are coming together to remember Reckling, a 30-year-old graduate from Romeo High School who loved to hunt and fish and enjoy spending time with his family.

"I think they want him to be remembered as somebody that would do anything for you, as a loving husband and father, and someone who cared deeply for his community and the people that he served," Pixley said.

Reckling was killed while tracking a stolen vehicle in Detroit. An 18-year-old has been charged with lying to police and resisting arrest in connection with the murder.

"It hurts. You're angry, but you're hurt. You're worried for your family, for your partners and stuff. My grandson's on the job and I was talking to someone else whose daughter is on the job. And they worried constantly about 'Is my family member going to be next?' And you wonder, 'Am I going to be next?'" said Steve Dolunt with the Michigan Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors.

At the family's request, just the honor guard led the procession to Reckling's final resting place.

"And unlike on TV, when an officer loses their life, all these people are grieving. On TV, they're back to work the next day. No, the mental health aspect is bad. Don't give up on us. We're going to keep trying and don't give up on society," Dolunt said.