Teen sentenced in Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling murder case Karim Blake Moore, 19, of Clinton Township, pleaded guilty on March 17 to conducting a criminal enterprise, receiving and concealing stolen property (motor vehicle) and felony firearm. Moore was sentenced to 3 to 20 years in prison for conducting a criminal enterprise, 2 years for the felony firearms charge and 1 to 5 years for receiving and concealing a motor vehicle. Moore will serve all sentences consecutively.