Teamsters nurses remain on strike at Henry Ford Genesys, six months after labor action began

A nurses' strike has reached the six-month point at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Michigan, with no agreement in sight.

Teamsters Local 332 of Flint issued a strike notice in August, following up with a strike that began on Sept. 1. There are 750 nurses and case managers involved in the labor action. The contract expired in June, and the union and hospital could not come to an agreement on matters that included nurse-to-patient ratio and pay rates. Federal and state mediators have been involved.

The hospital has remained open in the meantime.

This week, a hospital spokesperson issued the following statement:

"Henry Ford Genesys Hospital remains fully committed to reaching a fair agreement that brings nurses back to work and ensures the long term stability of our hospital. We're offering the union a contract that raises wages by up to 13%, ensures safe staffing practices, and guarantees every striking nurse the opportunity to return to work. "We've addressed the union's priorities with terms that reflect our deep respect for every one of our team members and provides a clear path forward for Genesys Hospital. We remain optimistic that members will re-join their Genesys Hospital teammates in providing safe, high-quality care for the community.

The union replied this week that they are seeking a return-to-work agreement that protects employees' seniority. "These are professionals who gave years — even decades — to this hospital," said Dan Glass, President of Local 332.

Henry Ford Health includes 13 acute care hospitals, including Genesys Hospital, which became part of the system in October 2024.

The above video originally aired on Sept. 1, 2025.