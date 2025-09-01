Nurses' union begins strike at Henry Ford Genesys in Grand Blanc

Double shooting in Westland; Powerball jackpot reaches over $1 billion; and more top stories

A threatened strike involving hundreds of nurses and case workers at a southeast Michigan hospital began Monday morning.

The strike is at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital in Genesee County's Grand Blanc. Contract nurses and other team members are filling in for the interim, hospital officials said.

"The hospital remains open, providing the safe, seamless, high-quality care patients deserve," Henry Ford Health said in a statement issued Monday. "We recognize and respect the commitment, compassion, and unique talent nurses bring to caring for their patients each and every day. We hope to welcome our Genesys nurses back to work soon."

Teamsters 332 issued a 10-day strike notice in August, saying that 93% of its 750 nurses and case workers at that location rejected the most recent offer from Henry Ford Health. The contract, which expired in June, has been in negotiations since April.

The disputes include nurse-to-patient ratio and premium pay details, the union said.

Henry Ford Health includes 13 acute care hospitals, including the Genesys Hospital that became part of the system in October 2024. The hospital recently announced a new contract for 370 support staff who are represented separately by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 3518.