Nurses' union issues strike notice against Henry Ford Genesys Hospital

A nurses' union has issued a 10-day strike notice against Henry Ford Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Teamsters Local 332 issued the notice Thursday, saying 93% of its 750 nurses and case workers rejected the latest offer from Henry Ford Health. The contract, which expired in June, has been in negotiations since April. Membership voting took place earlier this week.

The disputes include nurse-to-patient ratio and premium pay details, the union said.

In filing the notice, the Teamsters nurses and case workers plan to hit the picket line Sept. 1. The union also told its members via social media postings that strike preparation meetings will begin Friday.

Henry Ford Health said if the Teamsters do strike at the Genesee County location, the hospital will remain open through the work of its team members and contracted nurses.

"We have been negotiating in good faith with Teamsters leaders since April, meeting with them dozens of times, including with a federal mediator. It is still our great hope that our nurses will see the value in our proposed contract and we can avoid a strike. Regardless, we are taking necessary steps to prepare," the statement said.

Henry Ford Health system includes 13 acute care hospitals, including the Genesys Hospital that became part of the system in October 2024.

"New leaders are forging ahead with thoughtful and strategic steps to restore the hospital's financial stability, including operational changes and/or consolidation of services. Labor negotiations are happening amid these turnaround efforts," the hospital system's statement said.