Taylor man charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian, killed dog

(CBS DETROIT) — A Taylor man has been charged in connection with a car crash that killed a Taylor woman's dog, officials said.

Norman Edgar Newman, 38, is charged with one count of animals-abandoning/cruelty to one animal resulting in death, one count of reckless driving and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license in connection to a hit-and-run that happened on Feb. 3.

Prosecutors allege that Newman was driving recklessly and speeding in a white Ford Explorer northbound on Holland Road near Goddard Road in Taylor around 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 3 when he crossed over the southbound lane on Holland, striking the 34-year-old woman and her dog before driving away.

The woman took her dog to an area animal hospital, where it later died from its injuries.

Taylor police used video surveillance to identify the Explorer and Newman as the driver involved in the incident.

Newman was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned on Friday. He was issued a $1,000 bond.

Newman is due back in court on Feb. 24 for a pre-trial conference.