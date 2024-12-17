Suspects accused of posing as DTE workers, killing Michigan man heading to trial after victim's wife testifies

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men charged with murder in the death of a Rochester Hills man back in October appeared in court on Tuesday.

Joshua Zuazo, 39, and Carlos Hernandez, 37, are charged with felony murder and two counts of false imprisonment in connection with the death of 72-year-old businessman Hussein Murray. Investigators allege the suspects posed as DTE workers and attempted to gain access to Murray's home on the night of Oct. 10. They were denied entry and returned the following day, this time being allowed inside.

Investigators say Murray escorted the men inside the basement, but the suspects returned without him. Police later found Murray's body in the basement with his wrists and ankles duct-taped. Hernandez was arrested on Oct. 12 in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Zuazo was arrested two days later in Plymouth.

Investigators believe that Murray was targeted because he owned a jewelry store in Hamtramck.

On Tuesday, during a preliminary hearing, the court heard testimony from the medical examiner, Oakland County Sheriff's deputies and Murray's wife.

Linda Murray testified about Hernandez and Zuazo ringing her doorbell on Oct. 10, saying they needed to check the home for a gas leak. She testified that on the following day, when Zuazo and Hernandez were granted access to the basement, they returned without her husband and asked her where the safe and money were. She said she noticed blood on Hernandez's vest and she started to scream. She testified that that's when Hernandez allegedly struck her in the face and tied her up by her wrists and ankles.

Detective Wendell Smith with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office testified that in an interview, Hernandez admitted to being on video captured by the Murray's Ring doorbell, which showed the two suspects dressed as alleged DTE workers.

"I asked him where the DTE - I guess we'll call it equipment and paperwork - came from. He stated that there was a third party individual who provided them with Murray's address and also provided them with the DTE equipment and paperwork," said Smith.

The detective said he also questioned Hernandez about why Hussein Murray was killed, while Linda Murray was left alive.

"When we asked him why only one victim was killed, he became irate and yelled something along the lines of 'What do you mean why did we kill only one? It wasn't supposed to go down like that.'"

After hearing the evidence on Tuesday, Judge Laura Polizzi decided to bind both men over to the circuit court for trial.

"We have substantial evidence that has been admitted today - picture, videos," Polizzi said. "Based on all of the testimony of these witnesses, based on all of the exhibits that have been entered, this prosecution has met their burden by probable cause, and this court finds probable cause that the defendants committed the crime."

