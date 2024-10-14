Second suspect arrested for allegedly posing as DTE worker, killing Michigan man

Man charged in fatal Michigan home invasion after posing as DTE worker and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A second suspect accused of posing as a DTE worker and killing a Detroit-area man last week has been arrested, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.

The suspect was located as he was traveling in Plymouth Township. The sheriff's office says he was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop.

"I continue to be super proud of our team and their tireless efforts to pursue the suspects and take them off the street as quickly as possible," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. "I thank our local, state, and federal partners for all their work. We continue to work every detail and expect the defendants to be held fully accountable for their heinous actions."

The arrest comes two days after another suspect, 37-year-old Carlos Hernandez, was arrested on Saturday in Shreveport, Lousiana. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged Hernandez with felony murder and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.

The incident happened on Friday in the 3700 block of Newcastle Drive in Rochester Hills.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said on Friday that two suspects went to the home, claiming to be DTE workers and needed access to the home for a gas leak. Bouchard says the victim, identified by authorities as local businessman Hussein Murray, took the individuals to the basement.

"Murray's wife didn't see the husband again. They came up a short time later and restrained her, duct taped her, and then for about 20 minutes searched the house and then left," Bouchard told CBS News Detroit.

The sheriff's office said the woman thought Murray was kidnapped. However, he was found dead in the basement during a search of the home.

Murray's wife was taken to the hospital for treatment. It has not yet been determined if anything was taken from the home.

An hour after the homicide, the sheriff's office released home surveillance footage obtained from the victims' home of the suspects.

Authorities say the suspects allegedly went to the home on Thursday attempting to gain access of the home but were denied. They returned on Friday and were allowed inside.

Bouchard says the suspects had a clipboard and a pickup truck with a DTE placard on it.