Suspects posing as DTE workers allegedly kill Michigan man, duct tape his wife, sheriff says

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects who posed as DTE workers and allegedly killed a 72-year-old man and duct taped his wife in their home on Friday.

Police received a call sometime after noon about a home invasion in the 3700 block of Newcastle Drive in Rochester Hills.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard says a preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects went to the home, claiming to be DTE workers and needed access to the home for a gas leak. Bouchard says the male victim took the individuals to the basement.

"The [victim's] wife didn't see the husband again. They came up a short time later and restrained her, duct taped her, and then for about 20 minutes searched the house and then left," Bouchard told CBS News Detroit.

The sheriff's office said the woman thought her husband was kidnapped. However, the victim was found dead in the basement during a search of the home. The cause of death is unknown.

"There was quite a bit of blood, so we're not sure if it was blunt force trauma or whether there was a gunshot or what it was," Bouchard said.

The victim's wife, 72, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say the male victim was a business owner in Wayne County.

Bouchard said the suspects came to the home in a pickup truck with a DTE placard on it. He said the suspects attempted to access the home Thursday night but were denied and returned on Friday, when they were allowed inside.

The sheriff's office is seeking anyone in the area who has a security camera or video from 8 p.m. Thursday through noon Friday.

Bouchard also urges homeowners to verify the companies of anyone who approaches their homes.

"Look it up yourself, call the number and see if they have workers there before you give them access to your home," he said.