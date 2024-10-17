Second suspect accused of posing as utility worker charged with murder in Michigan man's death

(CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn man accused of posing as a DTE worker and killing a Rochester Hills man has been charged with felony murder.

Joshua Zuazo, 39 is also charged with two counts of unlawful imprisonment in connection with the death of 72-year-old Hussein Murray and duct-taping his wife, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Zuazo was arrested on Monday in Plymouth Township. The other suspect, 37-year-old Carlos Jose Hernandez, was arrested over the weekend in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was also charged with felony murder and unlawful imprisonment.

"Impersonating utility workers - people we need and rely on, is despicable and threatens the sense of security of everyone in our community," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect the public from violent predators, and we will vigorously pursue justice for the victims in this case."

Prosecutors say at about 10 p.m. on Oct. 10, Zuazo and Hernandez went to Murray's home claiming they needed to check the home for a gas leak. They were denied entry but returned on Friday, Oct. 11, and were allowed inside.

Prosecutors say Murray escorted the men to the basement, but the suspects returned without him and duct-taped his wife's wrists and ankles. They also asked the wife where to find money and jewelry before searching the home.

At some point, the woman began to scream, to which Hernandez allegedly hit her across the face. Officials say the suspects searched the home, taking the woman's phone and watch before leaving.

The suspects left the home in a white pickup truck with a DTE sign on it.

The victim's wife was able to call 911. Police arrived and located Murray's body in the basement with his wrists and ankles duct-taped.