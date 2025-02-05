Watch CBS News
Crime

Ex-boyfriend of missing Detroit-area woman returns to court on murder charges

By Jack Springgate

/ CBS Detroit

Probable cause conference moved in Ashley Elkins case
Probable cause conference moved in Ashley Elkins case 02:15

(CBS DETROIT) - DeAndre Booker, the ex-boyfriend of missing mother Ashley Elkins, was back in court on Wednesday on murder charges.

Booker, 32, of Roseville, appeared for a probable cause conference in the 39th District Court on Wednesday. In addition to the murder charge, he is also charged with lying to police, tampering with evidence, mutilation of a dead body and concealing the death of an individual.

However, it was decided to move the hearing to March 7 while the prosecution and defense review the evidence.

"I'm asking for this date, first week of March, I guess more to advise you of where we're at, how much discovery there's been, how much I've gone through. [I'm] just kind of keeping track of things as we go along before we end up having an exam, which could be months from now," defense attorney Robbie Lang.

Elkins, a 30-year-old mother of two, was last seen leaving her home in Warren on Jan. 2. Her family reported her missing the following. Investigators searched a landfill in Macomb County but her body has not been found.

Investigators searched Booker's apartment on Jan. 7. An officer testified last week finding a large amount of blood in the bathroom. The officer claims DNA testing confirmed the blood was from Elkins.    

Last week, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said there's a path to get a conviction even without a body. But the search for Elkins continues.

Family spokesperson Maurice Morton said people should remember Elkins as a "beautiful young lady."

"Remember mostly that she is a mother. Mother of a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old, so you have two young boys out there who don't have a mother. So, the community should feel for those children," Morton said.

Booker waived his right to a probable cause conference within 21 days of arraignment, meaning lawyers could thoroughly examine any evidence that could either send this case to trial or dismiss the charges.

Jack Springgate
jack-springgate.jpg

Jack Springgate joins the CBS News Detroit team after working for nearly seven years as a news reporter and anchor in South Bend, Ind., and Minot, North Dakota.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.