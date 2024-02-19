Suspect Nicholas Jordan in double shooting at University of Colorado - Colorado Springs in custody

Suspect in double shooting at university in Colorado Springs arrested Suspect in double shooting at university in Colorado Springs arrested 00:26

A 25-year-old student who is believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of two people inside a dorm room on the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs campus is under arrest. Police in Colorado Springs announced that they arrested of Nicholas Jordan in Colorado Springs on Monday morning.

Authorities said the suspect and the victims knew each other. The Colorado Springs Police Department said it was "not a random attack against the school or other students at the university."

A 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found dead with gunshot wounds early Friday morning in Crestone House in the Alpine Village area. They were identified over the weekend as Samuel Knopp, a registered UCCS student from Parker, and Celie Rain Montgomery, who was from Pueblo.

Jordan is from Detroit and is enrolled as a student at UCCS, school spokesman Chris Valentine said. Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for him late in the day on Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. He was spotted by police officers near the 4900 block of Cliff Point Circle East on Monday morning and was arrested in a traffic stop and taken to the El Paso County Jail. So far his arrest photo hasn't been released.

CSPD said their investigation remains active. They are asking that anyone who has information about the crime that might be helpful to detectives and hasn't spoken with police yet contact them at (719) 444-7000. People who want to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

A vigil is held at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs campus on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, after a shooting left two students dead and another arrested and charged with the killings. CBS

The university scheduled what it is calling a "healing march" on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Roaring Fork dining hall. UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet, student body president Axel Brown and UCCS Police Chief Dewayne McCarver were among those who gave remarks.

The UCCS campus is located along Austin Bluffs Parkway in northeast Colorado Springs. It is one of four universities in the University of Colorado system. The others are in Boulder, Denver and Aurora (the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus).