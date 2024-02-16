1 dead in shooting on University of Colorado - Colorado Springs campus, homicide investigation launched

1 dead in shooting on University of Colorado - Colorado Springs campus

A shooting death Friday at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs is under investigation. Classes are canceled for the day and a shelter-in-place order remained in place for part of the campus 8:30 a.m.

University police ordered a lockdown at 7 a.m. and warned people to lock doors, turn out lights and be silent. About 12 minutes later they said the situation was not an active shooter situation, but the shelter in place should continue. Then about an hour later they adjusted their order and said "Only those in Alpine Village shelter in place."

"We do not want movement in and around these areas," they wrote.

They revealed soon afterwards that a homicide investigation was underway. They said one person was killed.

"I am closely monitoring the situation at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs campus and have spoken with our Department of Public Safety, and CU President Todd Saliman to offer state support where needed," said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement.

The UCCS campus is located along Austin Bluffs Parkway in northeast Colorado Springs. It is one of four universities in the University of Colorado system. The others are in Boulder, Denver and Aurora (the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus).

Alpine Village is described on the UCCS website as an area where there is on-campus housing.