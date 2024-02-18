Victims identified after 2 people found dead inside dorm room on University of Colorado - Colorado Springs campus

The El Paso County Coroner's Office released the identity of the two victims who were found dead inside a dorm room on the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs campus.

According to authorities, at approximately 5:59 a.m., a call was received of a report of shots fired from the Crestone House dorms located on campus.

Officers rushed to the dorms and located an adult male and female dead, which led to an investigation from the Colorado Springs Police Department's Homicide Unit.

Classes were canceled for the day and lockdown and shelter-in-place orders were put in place on the campus, but were immediately lifted afterward.

In an update posted on social media Friday evening, police said that "this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides."

"We are continuing to develop and follow investigative leads and will provide additional information when it becomes available," police added.

26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker were the victims identified in the shooting as their deaths are being investigated as homicides, according to authorities.

"I was shocked honestly, I woke up to an email from one of my teachers saying these was a lockdown and just to be safe lock the doors. And then I came out here to all these police cars and the news people and I was pretty shocked," said student Adam Trujillo.

The UCCS campus is located along Austin Bluffs Parkway in northeast Colorado Springs. It is one of four universities in the University of Colorado system. The others are in Boulder, Denver and Aurora (the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus).

"I am closely monitoring the situation at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs campus and have spoken with our Department of Public Safety, and CU President Todd Saliman to offer state support where needed," said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement.

UCCS said that counselors from within the CU family will continue to be available as a resource for those who are struggling. They can also call 211 for mental health resources.