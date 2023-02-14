Superintendent: 2 victims in MSU shooting were Grosse Pointe Public Schools graduates

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two students killed in the Michigan State University shooting on Monday have been identified as recent graduates of Grosse Pointe Public Schools.

Grosse Pointe Public Schools Superintendent John Dean confirmed that the victims were recent graduates of Grosse Pointe North and Grosse Pointe South.

"Unfortunately, I am writing to you today to share that this tragedy is impacting GPPSS even more closely," said Dean. "Earlier this morning I learned that both Grosse Pointe North and South each have a recent graduate that died from their injuries last night at MSU. I can't even process what I just wrote. How can we have our community impacted in this personal way? Our hearts go out to MSU and to our GPPSS community."

The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety identified sophomore Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe and junior Alexandria Verner of Clawson as two of the three victims in the shooting.

Police say they will not be releasing the third victim's name at this time.

Here is the full letter from Grosse Pointe Public Schools Superintendent John Dean: