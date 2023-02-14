Superintendent: 2 victims in MSU shooting were Grosse Pointe Public Schools graduates
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two students killed in the Michigan State University shooting on Monday have been identified as recent graduates of Grosse Pointe Public Schools.
Grosse Pointe Public Schools Superintendent John Dean confirmed that the victims were recent graduates of Grosse Pointe North and Grosse Pointe South.
"Unfortunately, I am writing to you today to share that this tragedy is impacting GPPSS even more closely," said Dean. "Earlier this morning I learned that both Grosse Pointe North and South each have a recent graduate that died from their injuries last night at MSU. I can't even process what I just wrote. How can we have our community impacted in this personal way? Our hearts go out to MSU and to our GPPSS community."
The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety identified sophomore Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe and junior Alexandria Verner of Clawson as two of the three victims in the shooting.
Police say they will not be releasing the third victim's name at this time.
Here is the full letter from Grosse Pointe Public Schools Superintendent John Dean:
To our Grosse Pointe Public School System family,
As a proud Spartan parent (my daughter graduated from MSU last winter) my heart broke last night when I learned of the shooting at MSU. Unfortunately, I am writing to you today to share that this tragedy is impacting GPPSS even more closely. Earlier this morning I learned that both Grosse Pointe North and South each have a recent graduate that died from their injuries last night at MSU. I can't even process what I just wrote. How can we have our community impacted in this personal way?
Our hearts go out to MSU and to our GPPSS community. At this time names have not been released by law enforcement officers. Once we have more detailed names, we will share that information with the community.
Today at both North and South we are supporting our young people with our exceptional mental health team. We are not sharing details of this event in our elementary and middle schools. Our high school students have been told, and we are prepared to support them with our mental health teams.
As additional information is shared through the media, your child may be exposed to the reality of what has sadly taken place in East Lansing. And many of us personally know the families grieving here in our community. The first thing that our children and young adults will wish to obtain from you is an assurance that you are providing the support they need to be safe. They may ask questions and it would be important to answer their questions based on their level of understanding. I've attached resources to this email that you can use to talk to your children about tragedy in general.
It is with a great deal of sadness that I bring this news to you and my thoughts go out to the many families that are suffering from another senseless act of violence.
Thank you for wrapping love and support around our students, staff and families.
Jon Dean
