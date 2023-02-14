Update: MSU police identify suspect after 3 students killed, 5 injured in shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University police provided an update at 8 a.m. on Tuesday after a shooting left three students dead and injured five others.

Dr. Denny Martin, Sparrow Hospital's Chief Medical Officer Hospital confirmed that five individuals were brought to Sparrow Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Four of those individuals needed surgery, and all five remain in critical condition this morning.

Police confirmed the three individuals killed in the shooting were MSU students and that all five of the injured victims are also students. They say names will be released later today.

The gunman has been identified as 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae. Police are working to determine the residence of the suspect. At this time, they did not confirm the address of the location where he was found.

McRae has no affiliation to the university in any way, according to police.

The situation unfolded shortly before 8:30 p.m. and the suspect was located at about 11:35 p.m. in the city of Lansing by assisting units. Police say he is dead due to self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

He was identified after a tip came in from a citizen following the release of the gunman's photo by university police.

Police did not give any additional information on the weapon that was used in the incident, but did say a weapon was recovered.

In addition, police say there is currently no motive and they are working to understand why the situation occurred.