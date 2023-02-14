Police identify 2 victims in Michigan State University shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety have identified two of the three victims killed in Monday night's mass shooting on MSU's campus.

Police identified sophomore Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe and junior Alexandria Verner of Clawson as two of the three students who were fatally shot. Police will not be releasing the the third victim's name at this time.

MSU Police released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

"The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (MSU DPPS) is saddened to share information regarding the tragedy that occurred on campus Monday evening. We cannot begin to fathom the immeasurable amount of pain that our campus community is feeling. We want to ensure our community that our department as well as our law enforcement partners will conduct a comprehensive and thorough investigation regarding this tragic incident. Five victims remain in the hospital in critical condition."