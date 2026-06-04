Summer warmth, sunshine to greet Southeast Michigan for the weekend

Seasonably summer temperatures are set to make a strong stance in Southeast Michigan.

Starting on Thursday afternoon and heading into the weekend, temperatures will be on their way up. The Thursday afternoon temperatures are forecast for the upper 80s.

Forecast for June 4, 2026, in Metro Detroit CBS News Detroit

By Friday, the highs will reach the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine and increasing humidity.

The forecast for Southeast Michigan June 4 throuh June 6 calls for hot temperatures and then rain showers. CBS News Detroit

The warm pattern will hold through much of Saturday, although clouds will begin to increase as the next weather system approaches from the west.

Rain chances are expected to arrive Friday night, with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more widespread Saturday into Saturday evening. The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage and intensity across the Great Lakes area on Saturday afternoon.

Some of those storms could produce locally heavy downpours before drier air returns later Saturday night and Sunday, allowing temperatures to remain seasonably warm with highs in the middle 80s.