Detroit-area store stocks up on rock salt amid shortage

As the winter weather continues, it's becoming more difficult for retailers to keep rock salt on the shelf. But one store in Eastpointe is working to ensure that its customers still have access to it.

Christina Demonne, manager at DeRonne True Value Hardware, said she had been taking calls all day on Monday from customers who wanted to purchase rock salt. The business has a second location in St. Clair Shores.

"We've got calls from Romeo, Lake Orion. Someone from 26 Mile (Road) and (Interstate) 94 last week was driving down here so people are searching high and low," Demonne said.

Demonne said DeRonne True Value has thankfully been able to keep a steady inventory despite the national shortage, but there are order limits.

"Now they are limiting us on pallet quantity and the amount," Demonne said. "So the rock salt that we get today, we can't even get tomorrow, so tomorrow will be a different ice melt product, so they are running low on things themselves."

According to American Rock Salt, the largest salt mining company in the United States, the company already surpassed production and deliveries from last year. In 2024, the company delivered 1.8 million tons of rock salt.

Based on January totals, the company had already delivered 2.1 million tons, and winter is still not over.

In addition, some big box retailers have transitioned their inventories to the spring, leaving rock salt supplies low.

According to Demonne, smaller retailers like DeRonne True Value Hardware have greater control over inventory and have, therefore, decided to maintain stock levels.

"We keep getting it in and we luckily have a supplier who is still able to get us.. We got 5 pallets this morning so we are stocked and ready to take care of the community," Demonne said.