St. Clair Shores mother searching for answers after going 2 weeks without heat in apartment

A mother in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, is fed up and wants answers after she says she's been living without heat in her apartment since mid-December.

The woman, who requested not to share her name, says she and her son are forced to sleep in the front room instead of their bedrooms at the Falcon Crest Apartments because it's cold.

It's why she reached out to CBS News Detroit for help.

She says it was only on Dec. 31 that a heating company uncovered a broken water pipe in her main bedroom as the reason behind her lack of heat, but what she says frustrates her the most is how long it took just to find that out.

"I've lost my trust," she said. "They pretty much are telling me, 'Hey, we're going to fix it, but we don't know when the heating company will be available for two people to fix this issue. We will let you know,'" she said.

When CBS News Detroit on Friday brought these concerns to Golden Management, which oversees the property, it sent a plumbing company out to fix the pipe within the next hour. However, the concerned tenant says she's waiting on someone to repair a draft in her bedroom window that's been letting hot air escape ever since she moved in two years ago.

"It's installed incorrectly, which creates a gap that air comes in, and when you're next to the window, you can feel it," she said.

CBS News Detroit spoke with other tenants off camera who say they've used their ovens to stay warm when the heat is broken. One resident says he's experienced a lack of heat for roughly three to four days every winter here for the past 10 years.

"Every winter it's the same thing, and it takes them forever to get anything done," he said.

CBS News Detroit was at the apartment complex and saw the plumbing company come in to fix the heat. An on-site manager says the heat should be restored by Friday night.

Golden Management has not provided its plan for moving forward with repairs, but says it will get back to us at a later date.