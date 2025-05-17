Over 95,000 still without power in Southwest Michigan nearly 2 days after storms

Over 95,000 Southwest Michigan residents were without power on Saturday evening, nearly two days after severe storms rolled through the area, according to online outage maps.

As of 6 p.m., Consumers Energy's outage map is reporting 96,040 people are without service. The utility company says it has more than 660 crews "working around the clock" to restore power. The majority of reported outages are near Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Bellevue.

According to the company, service is estimated to be restored to most customers between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Indiana Michigan Power's outage map is reporting over 3,000 Southwest Michigan residents are without service as of 6 p.m.

A large part of Michigan was in the path of a widespread severe weather system late Thursday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Southwest Michigan during the storms, according to CBS affiliate WWMT. An EF-1 tornado touched down near Charlotte and traveled towards Lansing, an EF-0 tornado touched down between Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties and another EF-0 touched down near Battle Creek.

The NWS also confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Southeast Michigan during the storms. An EF-1 tornado was detected in Livingston County, an EF-0 tornado touched down in Genesee County and another EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Saginaw County.

Tree specialists were knocking on doors in Holly on Friday, offering residents help with cleanup.