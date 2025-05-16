Storm damage cleanup begins in Holly, Michigan after severe weather

Holly, Michigan, received some of the brunt of Friday's overnight storms, which knocked down trees and damaged the town.

Now, cleanup efforts are underway and are keeping tree specialists busy.

"It was really, really windy. That's what freaked us out the most. There was a tornado watch, so that got us a little freaked out, too, but everything was fine. We did get some little branches falling out," said Holly resident Kyla Isbell.

Meanwhile, Trump Tree Service was knocking on doors offering help with cleanup. CBS News Detroit followed them to a mobile home park, where they got a head start on storm damage.

"It was real bad last night. I had to go to my mom's out in Fenton to get shelter because it was so bad. Trees were blowing all over, knocking on trailers. They were taking out the cars," said Aaron Davis from Trump Tree Service.

Davis says they had 45 to 60 workers cleaning up fallen branches, removing fallen trees and even climbing up high to clear any other suspicious branches that could lead to more damage.

"You see, we have a big crew out here, and we clean it up in one day. All these trailers. We can clean it the community and make it beautiful. The community comes together as a people, as a whole, as one, and talk to each other, communicate together, lift each other up, try to help each other out," he said.

Safety is always the No.1 priority for post-storm clean-up. Residents who see debris anywhere in their yard are advised to assess whether electrical wires are lying around or if they need a chainsaw to clean it up. If that is the case, residents should call a tree specialist.