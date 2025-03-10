Southfield man wins $2 million Powerball prize, says it's a "blessing" for his family

A Southfield man is $2 million richer after winning a Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Ralph Davis matched the five white balls in the Jan. 18 drawing to win a $1 million prize: 14-31-35-64-69. Davis added the Power Play option to his ticket, multiplying the prize to $2 million.

"I always buy my Powerball ticket at the same store," said Davis. "The day after the drawing, my wife sat down to check the tickets. When she said to me, 'We won the lottery!' I was thinking we'd won $50 or something. That's when she said, 'No, it's $1 million times two.

"I was floored and must have looked at the ticket 30 times to be sure we were seeing it correctly. Winning is such a blessing for my family. We can give more to charities and share this with the people who mean the most to us."

Davis purchased his ticket at Sage Beer and Wine, located at 3008 Greenfield Road in Royal Oak. He plans to share his winnings with his family.

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece. A Power Play option multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, with a maximum of $2 million added for $1. For another $1, a Double Play can be added to a Powerball ticket, giving a player a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawings.

The Powerball drawing is held at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.