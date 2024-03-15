Watch CBS News
Weather

Southeast Michigan to see quiet weather conditions on Friday

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

Cooler and mostly dry into the weekend! NEXT Weather Forecast 3/15/2024
Cooler and mostly dry into the weekend! NEXT Weather Forecast 3/15/2024 03:23

(CBS DETROIT) - Quiet conditions take hold for Friday in Southeast Michigan. 

Expect dry conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will begin the day in the low to mid-40s with cloudy conditions. 

Most of Friday will result in mostly cloudy skies. However, clouds will break with a little late-day sunshine as temperatures warm above average to highs in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the north around 10 miles per hour. 

out-the-door-tomorrow-all-day.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or on the stream on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 9:13 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.