Southeast Michigan to see quiet weather conditions on Friday
(CBS DETROIT) - Quiet conditions take hold for Friday in Southeast Michigan.
Expect dry conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will begin the day in the low to mid-40s with cloudy conditions.
Most of Friday will result in mostly cloudy skies. However, clouds will break with a little late-day sunshine as temperatures warm above average to highs in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the north around 10 miles per hour.
