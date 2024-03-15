Southeast Michigan to see quiet weather conditions on Friday

Cooler and mostly dry into the weekend! NEXT Weather Forecast 3/15/2024

Cooler and mostly dry into the weekend! NEXT Weather Forecast 3/15/2024

Cooler and mostly dry into the weekend! NEXT Weather Forecast 3/15/2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Quiet conditions take hold for Friday in Southeast Michigan.

Expect dry conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will begin the day in the low to mid-40s with cloudy conditions.

Most of Friday will result in mostly cloudy skies. However, clouds will break with a little late-day sunshine as temperatures warm above average to highs in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the north around 10 miles per hour.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or on the stream on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.