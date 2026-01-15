Southeast Michigan schools issue closures ahead of snow on Friday

Schools in Southeast Michigan are canceling classes again this week as another round of snow is coming on Friday.

The snow is expected to arrive at about 5 a.m., with the heaviest snowfall at about noon. The weather may result in a difficult morning commute for drivers. There's a chance of light snow showers on Friday night.

Classes were canceled on Thursday for dozens of schools after an unexpected amount of snow fell the day before. Wednesday's weather was not only a surprise to drivers but also to road crews, who were not expecting as much snow.

See the list of school closures below: