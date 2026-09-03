Southeast Michigan could see more storms Thursday afternoon and evening

Warm, humid air, along with wind shear, is giving Southeast Michigan a chance of another round of severe weather on Thursday, even as power outages linger from Wednesday night's storms.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Southern Lower Michigan into a slight risk zone (2 of 5) for severe weather for Thursday. The slight risk zone ranges from Wisconsin to Maryland.

The Storm Prediction Center has Metro Detroit in a slight risk zone for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening. CBS News Detroit

Strong to locally severe storms are possible in the morning, and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Lansing area at 9:35 a.m. The cause is a nearly stationary frontal boundary that is providing a focus for thunderstorm development amid warm, humid air, atmospheric instability and wind shear.

The main concern is strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon and evening hours. The risks include damaging wind gusts around 70 mph, large hail, localized heavy rainfall and possibly an isolated tornado.

Severe weather threats for Metro Detroit on Sept. 3, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The CBS News Detroit weather team has declared Thursday to be a NEXT Weather Alert Day, stepping up forecasts and announcements as needed.

Watch vs warning

The National Weather Service says a severe weather watch means "be prepared." It is possible that the weather will reach severe levels during the time frame specified.

A severe weather warning means "take action," that severe weather conditions have been reported by spotters or can be detected on radar. People are asked to take shelter indoors, away from windows.

It is possible for a tornado warning to be issued without a tornado watch already in effect. This is the scenario that happened Wednesday night in St. Clair County.