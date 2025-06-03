Extra "snow days" official for schools in Northern Michigan ice storm region

Northern Michigan schools that canceled classes because of the March 28-30 ice storm will not be required to make up those days with summer school.

In some cases, those students missed two weeks of classes because of the widespread damage and resulting regional power outages. Those closures were in addition to any weather-related days off that happened earlier in the year for local weather situations.

The bill had passed the House in early May and later passed the Senate. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill Monday. There was nearly unanimous support among the Lansing lawmakers for the step.

The bill was introduced by State Rep. Cam Cavitt, R-Cheboygan, whose district includes several of the school districts within the region affected by the devastating ice storm March 28-30.

"Schools shouldn't be penalized for keeping kids safe during an ice storm. This is a smart, bipartisan win for students, teachers, and local communities. Now that our snow day forgiveness plan is law, school districts can end the school year when it makes the most sense for them," Cavitt said.

"Schools don't budget for facility costs in July. Teachers and students line up summer work well before the school year ends. Districts plan regular facility maintenance for the summer because students aren't supposed to be there.

"For all these reasons, it didn't make sense to force schools into hosting mandatory summer school."

Michigan schools have some leeway in setting their academic calendars, but the state requires at least 1,098 hours and 180 days of student instruction. There is some wiggle room for emergency days off.

House Bill 4345 specifically addresses the 2024-25 school year and allows a waiver of up to an additional 15 days. The school district must be located, at least partially, within a county covered by a state of emergency declared by the governor. Those counties were Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Mackinac, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego, and Presque Isle.

Michigan has allowed additional days because of severe winters in the past, but that has been on a case-by-case basis.

The above video originally aired May 7.