Slotkin, Moreno introduce bill intended to ban connected vehicles from China, other countries in U.S.

A bill intended to prohibit the sale and import of so-called connected vehicles from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran within the United States has been introduced in the House.

The Connected Vehicle Security Act of 2026 was sponsored by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Michigan, and Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, and announced by their offices on Wednesday.

The expressed intent is to prevent locations and personal data of American motorists from being accessed by China or other foreign adversaries through the use of connected vehicles and their technology systems. The bill would invoke its restrictions in stages, starting with software and vehicle rules in 2027 and adding hardware rules in 2030.

China alone exports nearly 8 million vehicles a year and is increasingly targeting new markets for its products, the bill's supporters say.

"Chinese cars are surveillance packages on wheels, with the ability to collect on American citizens and sensitive sites," Slotkin said.

The technology used by connected vehicles can collect data such as location, operational, and personal information. The bill says these conditions, should networks be based in certain countries, "pose an unacceptable threat to the security and resilience of the United States."

"As Europe, Mexico, and others allow their markets to be overrun by Chinese predators, the U.S. must act before it's too late. The answer is simple: Chinese vehicles can never be allowed into the U.S. market — the fate of the American auto industry and countless autoworkers depends on it," Moreno said.

The senators' press release included statements from Ford Motor Co., General Motors and the United Auto Workers.

"We commend Senators Moreno and Slotkin on their bipartisan work to protect the U.S. industrial base. We look forward to working with Congress as the bill moves through the legislative process," Ford Motor Company said.