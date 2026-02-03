Shri Thanedar to introduce impeachment articles against Pam Bondi

Michigan Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar will introduce articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, his office said on Monday.

The accusations he plans to levy against Bondi are as follows:

Engaged in a conspiracy to cover up the Jeffrey Epstein files

Disregarded attempts by Congress to order the full release of the Epstein files.

Abused her power to "extort voter registration rolls

Weaponized the Department of Justice "to go after President Trump's political opponents."

Thanedar represents Michigan's 13th Congressional District, which includes Detroit, the Downriver communities and the Grosse Pointes. He won that seat in the 2024 election cycle.

His recent efforts in Congress include introducing the Abolish ICE Act.

He filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegeseth in December 2025. Thanedar also filed seven articles for impeachment against Mr. Trump in April 2025, but backed down a month later.

There is no indication that Thanedar's move has the congressional support necessary to move forward.