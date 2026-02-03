Watch CBS News
Shri Thanedar to introduce impeachment articles against Pam Bondi

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar will introduce articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, his office said on Monday

The accusations he plans to levy against Bondi are as follows:

  • Engaged in a conspiracy to cover up the Jeffrey Epstein files and a child trafficking ring.
  • Disregarded attempts by Congress to order the full release of the Epstein files.
  • Abused her power to "extort voter registration rolls and other sensitive data from Minnesota, amid heightened tensions" with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
  • Weaponized the Department of Justice "to go after President Trump's political opponents." 

Thanedar represents Michigan's 13th Congressional District, which includes Detroit, the Downriver communities and the Grosse Pointes. He won that seat in the 2024 election cycle. 

His recent efforts in Congress include introducing the Abolish ICE Act.  

He filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegeseth in December 2025. Thanedar also filed seven articles for impeachment against Mr. Trump in April 2025, but backed down a month later

There is no indication that Thanedar's move has the congressional support necessary to move forward. 

