Michigan Congressman Shri Thanedar introduces Abolish ICE Act

Michigan Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar has followed through on his plans to introduce the Abolish ICE Act, which is a legislative attempt to dismantle the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

His office issued the announcement on Jan. 9 and initiated the process on Jan. 15 for the bill registered as H.R. 7123. The bill has been referred to the Judiciary Committee, the Homeland Security Committee and the Ways and Means Committee.

Such a bill would need to get the support of both the Republican-led House and Senate, then go to President Trump for a signature to become effective. But the Trump administration has been defending ICE's recent actions, including the fatal shooting of Renee Good on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis.

Thanedar, whose 13th Congressional district includes Detroit and the Downriver area, has been critical of federal agencies and the Trump administration in recent months. In April 2025, he filed seven articles for impeachment against Mr. Trump, but backed down a month later, and accused Noem of "lying to the American people" during a House hearing on Dec. 11, 2025.

Thanedar also filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in December 2025.

ICE was established in 2003, assuming immigration-related duties previously handled by the Immigration and Naturalization Service.