Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar files seven articles of impeachment against Trump

Just hours before President Trump marked his first 100 days in office, Michigan Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar filed the first articles of impeachment of this administration.

On Monday, Thanedar announced that he filed seven articles of impeachment against the president. The move marks the first time this year that a U.S. House Democrat has officially tried to impeach the president or a member of his administration.

"We do not have kings. We have presidents and there is a reason why," Thanedar said. "The activities of this president are unconstitutional, the activities of this president. He has no regard for democracy."

In his filing, Thanedar accuses the president of obstruction of justice, abuse of power, violation of power, bribery and corruption, focusing on the mistaken deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) eliminating funds and government jobs without congressional approval.

"Congress has authorized and appropriated funds for certain departments, for certain activities, and he has, without authorization, continuously violated Congress's authority," said Thanedar.

Thanedar says he was pushed to file the articles after hearing directly from his constituents, who say they are frustrated and fearful of all the changes coming from the White House.

"I felt that I could not stand and watch all this thing in silence. I needed to stand up and make a case, and that's what I did," said Thanedar.

While the articles of impeachment are not expected to progress in the Republican-controlled House, Thanedar says he will continue to contact his colleagues on both sides of the aisle.

"These members of Congress across the aisle, both sides must look at these activities, and not just be beholden to this president, but do the right thing," said Thanedar.