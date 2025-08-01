13-year-old dead, another injured in shooting on Detroit's east side, police say

A 13-year-old is dead and another 13-year-old is injured after a shooting Friday night in Detroit, according to police.

The shooting happened after 9 p.m. in the area of Mitchell and East Lantz streets. The victim who was injured was taken to a hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

"This community is outraged. We are tired of this youth violence," said Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

Hayes said three teens were walking when a dark-colored vehicle pulled alongside the teens. He said that after words were exchanged, someone inside the vehicle fired shots, fatally wounding one teen and injuring the other.

Hayes said the victims were step-brothers.