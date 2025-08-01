Watch CBS News
13-year-old dead, another injured in shooting on Detroit's east side, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

A 13-year-old is dead and another 13-year-old is injured after a shooting Friday night in Detroit, according to police.

The shooting happened after 9 p.m. in the area of Mitchell and East Lantz streets. The victim who was injured was taken to a hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

"This community is outraged. We are tired of this youth violence," said Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

Hayes said three teens were walking when a dark-colored vehicle pulled alongside the teens. He said that after words were exchanged, someone inside the vehicle fired shots, fatally wounding one teen and injuring the other.

Hayes said the victims were step-brothers.

