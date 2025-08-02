Detroit police seek information about shooting that injured 2 kids on city's east side

Video shows moments before Detroit shooting that injured 2 children

The Detroit Police Department is looking for information about Thursday's shooting that injured two children on the city's east side.

Officials say two trucks pulled up to a home on the 7000 block of Arcola Avenue around 6:20 a.m. Two people got out of the vehicles and shot into a home, injuring a 7-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

Investigators are looking for a black 2021 Dodge Ram, which they say was stolen.

Detroit police are looking for a black 2021 Dodge Ram in connection with a shooting that injured two children on July 31, 2025. Detroit Police Department

The second truck used in the shooting, a 2022 Dodge Ram TRX, has since been recovered by police, officials said.

Police have been searching for two people in connection with the incident, though descriptions of those people have not been released.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or leave an anonymous tip here.

Officials are offering a $1,000 reward for details about the shooting.

Note: The above video first aired on July 31, 2025.