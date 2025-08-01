Detroit community leaders hold rally to remember 6-year-old killed by stray bullet: "It's time to wake up"

Detroit community leaders fed up with rise in crime involving children: "It's time to wake up"

Detroit community leaders fed up with rise in crime involving children: "It's time to wake up"

Detroit community leaders fed up with rise in crime involving children: "It's time to wake up"

A 6-year-old child was shot and killed in Detroit this week, another senseless act of gun violence in the city.

On Friday, community leaders rallied together to remember the young boy and push a powerful message.

CBS Detroit

It was an emotional afternoon honoring the life of 6-year-old Rylee, who was killed by a stray bullet while inside his home on Detroit's east side earlier this week.

Community leaders are sending a strong message that gun violence needs to stop.

"I want you to see this, Detroit. You broke this man. And we here to pull him back together," said community activist Pastor Mo.

CBS Detroit

The child's father was visibly devastated, falling to the ground, grieving the loss of his 6-year-old son, who was murdered by gunfire. Community leaders are standing up to show support for a family mourning the death of their child in yet another senseless shooting.

"There's no way a baby getting shot in the city again, and we're not here with you!" Pastor Mo said.

Pastor Mo says gun violence is preventable, but it starts with parents being more responsible for their kids.

"Do you understand what you're doing to the city? It's time to wake up. Get your damn children. Detroit, get your damn kids," he said.

CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison vowed to the community that his team of officers would find who shot this innocent 6-year-old.

"We're going to deliver this family justice. The sad thing about is I can't bring baby Rylee back together again. Once the shot is fired, the only thing I can do at this point is say that I will apprehend and hold the individuals responsible," said Bettison.

Though numbers are statistically improving in Detroit, he says one death is still too many.

"Every violent category is down, but when I got a 2-year-old, when I got a 4-year-old, I got a 6-year-old shot, you see how Detroit stands up for their babies. That's all I have to say," Bettison said.

Bettison says he's committed to preventing gun violence. He says increasing the fines for parents whose kids break curfew was a step forward, but there's much more work to do. Bettison even hopes to hire more police officers to expand community intervention.

Pastor Mo says he plans to create a foundation in the child's name.

CBS Detroit