Large hail, straight-line winds and tornadoes all are possible Thursday in Southeast Michigan

Southeast Michigan faces a low-end, but notable, severe weather threat on Thursday, specifically during the late afternoon into the evening hours (roughly 4 to 8 p.m).

The severe weather timeline for Southeast Michigan on March 26, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Michigan saw one of its most active tornado seasons on record during 2025, with 33 tornadoes confirmed in the state throughout the year.

The 2026 severe weather season has already proven to be an active one, with tornadoes touching down in Southwest Michigan on March 6. Four people died as a result of that outbreak.

Thursday's severe weather forecast

According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, much of Southern Lower Michigan is under a "marginal risk" (Level 1 of 5) and a "slight risk" (Level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms on Thursday, meaning scattered severe storms are possible but not expected to be widespread.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a severe weather outlook map on the morning of March 26, 2026, that shows an increased threat inching closer to the Ohio-Michigan state line than what was previously indicated. CBS News Detroit

The main weather threats include damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and a low tornado risk, along with brief heavy rain. Storms are expected to develop along an approaching cold front during the evening hours, when atmospheric instability and wind shear increase.

Even in a slight risk setup, a single storm can quickly intensify, so it's important to stay alert.

Watch vs warning

The National Weather Service says a severe weather watch means "be prepared." It is possible that the weather will reach severe levels during the time frame specified.

A severe weather warning means "take action," that severe weather conditions have been reported by spotters or can be detected on radar. People are asked to take shelter indoors, away from windows.

Where to seek shelter at home should a tornado threaten the area. CBS News Detroit

Taking shelter

If a tornado warning is issued, take it seriously and act immediately: go to a basement or the lowest floor of a sturdy building, stay away from windows, and shelter in a small interior room (like a bathroom or closet). If you're in a mobile home or vehicle, move to a more secure structure if possible.

Stay informed

The CBS News Detroit weather team has declared Thursday to be a Next Weather Alert day. The meteorologists have been tracking the potential for severe weather and will provide updates on air and online as conditions call for it. You can follow their reports on air, online, on our mobile app and on our social media accounts such as YouTube.