Severe weather possible in Metro Detroit Wednesday afternoon, evening

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday afternoon and early evening as a cold front moves through Southeast Michigan.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern part of the Metro Detroit area under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Wednesday, with the southern part of the region under a slight risk (2 out of 5). The CBS News Detroit weather team has declared Wednesday to be a NEXT Weather Alert Day, stepping up forecasts and announcements as needed.

The National Weather Service has issued an outlook that places parts of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinios into a slight risk area for severe weather on Wednesday. CBS News Detroit

Metro Detroit's weather will start with partly sunny skies and some humidity, with a high in the low 80s. But by the afternoon, storms are expected to develop and continue into the early evening.

The most favorable time frame for the stronger storms is about 2 to 7 p.m. ET. The storms are expected to move fairly quickly from west to east, and conditions could change quickly.

Hail and wind damage are among the weather risks for Wednesday. CBS News Detroit

Most storms should remain below severe limits, but any that intensify could produce hazardous wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. The primary weather threat is damaging straight-line winds, but large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

This has been a busy severe weather season in Michigan, with 26 tornadoes recorded so far in 2026.

Watch vs warning

The National Weather Service says a severe weather watch means "be prepared." It is possible that the weather will reach severe levels during the time frame specified.

A severe weather warning means "take action," that severe weather conditions have been reported by spotters or can be detected on radar. People are asked to take shelter indoors, away from windows.

It is possible for a tornado warning to be issued without a tornado watch already in effect. This is the scenario that happened in Southwest Michigan on March 6, 2026.

Explanation of a severe weather watch and a severe weather warning when issued by the National Weather Service. CBS News Detroit

Stay informed with CBS News Detroit

Should circumstances warrant, the CBS News Detroit weather team will livetrack the storm. You can follow the reports on air, online, on our mobile app and on our social media accounts such as YouTube.