3 tornadoes touched down in Michigan's Upper Peninsula this week, NWS says

The National Weather Service in Marquette has confirmed three tornadoes from the July 20 severe weather outbreak in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

That brings the total number of tornadoes so far this year in Michigan to 26. There were 23 confirmed as of the previous count on June 30.

Nine of the tornadoes recorded this year occurred during the April 14-15 storms.

The additions are as follows:

Marquette County – 6:31 p.m. A waterspout moved on shore at Shot Point. There was no surveyable damage, the NWS found. The rating is EFU.

Menominee County – 7:47 p.m. A swath of damage was studied among an area of large pine trees in a remote part of Menominee County. The rating is EF1.

Delta County – 7:58 p.m. A tornado path was found among softwood trees along a lakeshore. The rating is EF1.

There were no injuries reported from the July 20 tornadoes. The Enhanced Fujita Scale rates tornadoes by estimated wind speeds. An EF1 rating translates to wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph. An EFU status means it was of unknown speeds.

These storms formed amid multiple supercells that crossed into parts of Michigan that day, resulting in large hail, heavy rain and wind damage. A tornado watch was in effect for most of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, along with part of Wisconsin, for several hours that afternoon and evening.