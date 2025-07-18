Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe weather possible late Saturday in Southeast Michigan

By Troy Bridges

/ CBS Detroit

Tracking storms for tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast 7/18/2025
Tracking storms for tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast 7/18/2025 02:57

Saturday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day as storms move into Southeast Michigan for the afternoon and evening hours.

The main threats will winds at 60+ miles per hour, one inch hail, and heavy rain that could lead to flooding. 

There is a small risk of isolated tornadoes. 

severe-threat-scale.png

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "slight" 2 out of 5 on the severe risk scale. Most storms will move in after 4 PM on Saturday. 

spc-outlook-d2.png

Next Weather Futurecast shows rain with some heavy downpours possible by 3 PM on Saturday as a new area of low pressure builds in. 

hrrr-conus-3k-high-res.png

Stronger storms are more likely at around 5 PM on Saturday. Storms will stick around through 8 PM. There will still be some showers into early Sunday morning. 

hrrr-conus-3k-high-res2.png

By Sunday afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s with slight rain chances. Highs will be back in the dangerous category for Wednesday and for Thursday of next week. 

am-7-day.png

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.