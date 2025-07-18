Severe weather possible late Saturday in Southeast Michigan

Saturday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day as storms move into Southeast Michigan for the afternoon and evening hours.

The main threats will winds at 60+ miles per hour, one inch hail, and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

There is a small risk of isolated tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "slight" 2 out of 5 on the severe risk scale. Most storms will move in after 4 PM on Saturday.

Next Weather Futurecast shows rain with some heavy downpours possible by 3 PM on Saturday as a new area of low pressure builds in.

Stronger storms are more likely at around 5 PM on Saturday. Storms will stick around through 8 PM. There will still be some showers into early Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s with slight rain chances. Highs will be back in the dangerous category for Wednesday and for Thursday of next week.